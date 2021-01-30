Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 1-5

MONDAY, FEB. 1: Swiss burger on a bun, french fries, buttered green beans, fresh apple
TUESDAY, FEB. 2: Chicken pot pie, green zucchini with Parmesan, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pudding
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3: Beef tips with mushrooms, whipped potato, Sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, orange juice, birthday cake
THURSDAY, FEB. 4: Glazed ham, yams, buttered corn, wheat bread, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, FEB. 5: Southwest goulash, carrots, Italian bread, pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.