 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 1-5
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 1-5

{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, FEB. 1: Swiss burger on a bun, french fries, buttered green beans, fresh apple

TUESDAY, FEB. 2: Chicken pot pie, green zucchini with Parmesan, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pudding

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3: Beef tips with mushrooms, whipped potato, Sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, orange juice, birthday cake

THURSDAY, FEB. 4: Glazed ham, yams, buttered corn, wheat bread, sliced peaches

FRIDAY, FEB. 5: Southwest goulash, carrots, Italian bread, pears

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Healthcare workers stranded in snow give out vaccine doses set to expire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News