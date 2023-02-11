MONDAY, FEB. 13: Chicken patty on a wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, carrots, grape juice, Oreo cookies
TUESDAY, FEB. 14: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, wheat bread, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15: Hearty chicken noodle soup, sliced roasted turkey on a kaiser wheat bun with mayo, carrots, mandarin oranges
THURSDAY, FEB. 16: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, apple juice, frosted brownie
FRIDAY, FEB. 17: Corned beef, boiled potatoes, green cut cabbage, wheat bread, pears
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.