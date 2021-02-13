Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 15-19

MONDAY, FEB. 15: Closed for Presidents' Day
TUESDAY, FEB. 16: Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17: Broccoli cheddar soup, egg salad on croissant, corn, grape juice, shortbread cookie
THURSDAY, FEB. 18: Shepherd's pie, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, banana cream pie
FRIDAY, FEB. 19: Fried fish, Caribbean rice, Italian vegetables, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.