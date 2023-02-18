MONDAY, FEB. 20: Closed for Presidents' Day holiday
TUESDAY, FEB. 21: Western quiche, hash brown patty, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, fresh apple
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, orange juice, butterscotch pudding with topping
THURSDAY, FEB. 23: Parmesan tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, white bread, grape juice, Nutri-Grain bar
FRIDAY, FEB. 24: Fried fish with tartar sauce, Caribbean rice, carrots, wheat bread, peaches
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.