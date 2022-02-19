 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 21-25

MONDAY, FEB. 21: Closed for Presidents' Day holiday

TUESDAY, FEB. 22: Barbecue country-style ribs, tater tots, chuckwagon blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh apple

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23: Chicken ragu, broccoli, Italian bread, grape juice, lemon pudding

THURSDAY, FEB. 24: Roast beef with gravy, rosemary potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, mandarin oranges

FRIDAY, FEB. 25: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, pineapple

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

