Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 28-March 4

MONDAY, FEB. 28: Raviolis with meatballs, peas, Italian bread, fresh orange
TUESDAY, MARCH 1: Chicken pot pie, tex mex (corn, green and red peppers, kidney beans, onions), wheat bread, apple juice, chocolate pudding
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2: Crunchy panko fish, buttered noodles, sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, grape juice, birthday cake
THURSDAY, MARCH 3: Barbecue chicken, whipped potato, carrots, wheat dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce
FRIDAY, MARCH 4: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, green beans, white bread, apple juice, cream puff
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.