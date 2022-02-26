 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 28-March 4

  • 0

MONDAY, FEB. 28: Raviolis with meatballs, peas, Italian bread, fresh orange

TUESDAY, MARCH 1: Chicken pot pie, tex mex (corn, green and red peppers, kidney beans, onions), wheat bread, apple juice, chocolate pudding

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2: Crunchy panko fish, buttered noodles, sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, grape juice, birthday cake

THURSDAY, MARCH 3: Barbecue chicken, whipped potato, carrots, wheat dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce

FRIDAY, MARCH 4: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, green beans, white bread, apple juice, cream puff

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News