MONDAY, FEB. 6: Cheese omelet, warm biscuit with butter, warm cinnamon applesauce, grape juice, fresh orange, blueberry muffin
TUESDAY, FEB. 7: Chicken pot pie, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit mix
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8: Turkey burger on wheat bun, french fries, peas, apple juice, vanilla pudding
THURSDAY, FEB. 9: Lasagna roll with meatballs, cooked mixed greens, Italian bread, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, FEB. 10: Goulash, corn, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, cream puff
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.