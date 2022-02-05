Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 7-11

MONDAY, FEB. 7: Meatball sub with a multi-grain hoagie bun, spinach, apple juice, chocolate fudge cookie
TUESDAY, FEB. 8: White cheddar macaroni and cheese, stewed tomato, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9: Chicken tenders with honey mustard dipping sauce, peas, wheat bread, grape juice, peach crisp
THURSDAY, FEB. 10: Meatloaf with gravy, au gratin potatoes, wax beans, wheat dinner roll, pineapple
FRIDAY, FEB. 11: Goulash, corn, Italian bread, orange juice, crispy rice bar
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.