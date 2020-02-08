Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 10-14

MONDAY, FEB. 10: Swedish meatballs, home fries, French-style green beans, wheat bread, orange juice, cheese streusel muffin
TUESDAY, FEB. 11: Beef stew with a biscuit, winter blend vegetables, fresh orange, butterscotch pudding with topping
You have free articles remaining.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12: Chicken sausage on a New England roll, cream of potato soup, buttered carrots, applesauce
THURSDAY, FEB. 13: Sloppy Joe on a wheat bun, wax beans, sugar cookie, pineapple
FRIDAY, FEB. 14: Fried fish sandwich on a wheat bun, Parmesan roasted potato, crinkle cut zucchini, apple juice, coconut cake
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.