Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 24-28

MONDAY, FEB. 24: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY, FEB. 25: Fried chicken, whipped potato, green beans, wheat bread, fresh orange
You have free articles remaining.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26: Sliced pork with gravy, au gratin potatoes, cream-style corn, wheat bread, apple juice, pumpkin bread
THURSDAY, FEB. 27: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, country blend vegetables, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, FEB. 28: Pepper steak, seasoned vegetable rice, peas and carrots, white bread, cinnamon applesauce
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.