Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Feb. 3-7

MONDAY, FEB. 3: Manicotti with meatballs, broccoli, Italian bread, apple juice, apple fritter

TUESDAY, FEB. 4: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potato, buttered carrots, wheat bread, pears

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5: Spanish rice, cream-style corn, wheat bread, banana, birthday cake

THURSDAY, FEB. 6: Bratwurst, sauerkraut, baked sweet potato, white bread, fruit cocktail

FRIDAY, FEB. 7: Corn chowder soup, honey mustard chicken breast on a wheat kaiser bun, mixed vegetables, grape juice

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

