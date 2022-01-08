Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 10-14

MONDAY, JAN. 10: Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, whipped potato, green beans, apple juice, wheat bread, pumpkin bread
TUESDAY, JAN. 11: Barbecue country-style ribs, tater tots, chuckwagon blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh apple
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12: Chicken ragu, broccoli, Italian bread, grape juice, lemon pudding
THURSDAY, JAN. 13: Roast beef with gravy, rosemary potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, JAN. 14: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, pineapple
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.