 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 11-15
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 11-15

{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, JAN. 11: Italian wedding soup, chicken patty on a wheat kaiser bun, diced buttered carrots, fresh apple

TUESDAY, JAN. 12: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, creamed spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13: Skinless sausage on a roll, pierogies, peas, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

THURSDAY, JAN. 14: Lasagna roll with meatballs, cooked mixed greens, Italian bread, sliced peaches

FRIDAY, JAN. 15: White cheddar macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, raspberry mousse

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rural hospital staff devastated by Covid-19 patients

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News