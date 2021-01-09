Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 11-15

MONDAY, JAN. 11: Italian wedding soup, chicken patty on a wheat kaiser bun, diced buttered carrots, fresh apple
TUESDAY, JAN. 12: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, creamed spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13: Skinless sausage on a roll, pierogies, peas, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
THURSDAY, JAN. 14: Lasagna roll with meatballs, cooked mixed greens, Italian bread, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, JAN. 15: White cheddar macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, raspberry mousse
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.