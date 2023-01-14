 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 15-19

MONDAY, JAN. 16: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

TUESDAY, JAN. 17: Chicken patty on wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, corn, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18: Beef tips with mushrooms, garlic whipped potato, peas, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pudding with topping

THURSDAY, JAN. 19: Lasagna roll with meatballs, Scandinavian blend vegetables, Italian bread, pineapple

FRIDAY, JAN. 20: White cheddar macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, Jell-O with topping

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

