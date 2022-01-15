Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 17-21

MONDAY, JAN. 17: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday
TUESDAY, JAN. 18: Chicken pot pie, Tex-Mex (corn, green and red peppers, kidney beans, onions), wheat bread, applesauce, pudding
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19: Beef tips with mushrooms, buttered noodles, sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh orange
THURSDAY, JAN. 20: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, carrots, white bread, apple juice, cream puff
FRIDAY, JAN. 21: Meatloaf with gravy, vegetable seasoned rice, green beans, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.