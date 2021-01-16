Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 18-22

MONDAY, JAN. 18: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday
TUESDAY, JAN. 19: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, wheat dinner roll, sugar cookie, fruit cup
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20: Hearty chicken noodle soup, egg and olive salad on a pita with lettuce and tomato, fresh orange
THURSDAY, JAN. 21: Spanish rice, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, frosted brownie
FRIDAY, JAN. 22: Chicken 'n' biscuit, French green beans, shortbread cookies, diced pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.