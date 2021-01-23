Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 25-29

MONDAY, JAN. 25: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potato, buttered carrots, wheat bread, orange juice, pumpkin bread
TUESDAY, JAN. 26: Roasted chicken on the bone, broccoli cheddar soup, chuckwagon blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27: Grilled veal with creamy Dijon sauce, buttered rice, sugar snap peas, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
THURSDAY, JAN. 28: Parmesan tuna noodle casserole, buttered mixed vegetables, dinner roll, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, JAN. 29: Manicotti with meatballs, Italian vegetables, Italian bread, grape juice, snickerdoodle cookie
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.