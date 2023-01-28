Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 30-Feb. 3

MONDAY, JAN. 30: Meatball sub on a multi-grain hoagie bun, carrots, grape juice, chocolate fudge cookie
TUESDAY, JAN. 31: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, green beans, wheat dinner roll, fresh apple
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1: Roasted chicken, whipped potatoes, squash and carrot medley, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
THURSDAY, FEB. 2: Baked ham with pineapple yams, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, birthday cake
FRIDAY, FEB. 3: Chili, corn, wheat dinner roll, orange juice
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.