Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 4-8
MONDAY, JAN. 4: Breaded fish patty, buttered rice, peas, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

TUESDAY, JAN. 5: Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6: Hofmann hot dog with bun, baked beans, corn, grape juice, birthday cake

THURSDAY, JAN. 7: Shepherd's pie, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, banana cream pie

FRIDAY, JAN. 8: Chicken cordon bleu, Caribbean rice, Italian vegetables, wheat bread, fruit cocktail

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

