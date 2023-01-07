 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 9-13

  • 0

MONDAY, JAN. 9: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potato, green beans, wheat bread, fresh apple

TUESDAY, JAN. 10: Western quiche, hash brown patty, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, pears

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11: Grilled veal with gravy, rosemary potatoes, beets, wheat bread, orange juice, butterscotch pudding with topping

THURSDAY, JAN. 12: Parmesan tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, white bread, grape juice, Nutri-Grain Bar

FRIDAY, JAN. 13: Chicken cordon bleu, Caribbean rice, carrots, wheat bread, peaches

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News