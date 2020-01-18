Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Jan. 20-24

MONDAY, JAN. 20: Closed
TUESDAY, JAN. 21: Fried fish, mixed vegetables, potato salad, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, apple crisp
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22: Veal Parmesan with penne, broccoli, wheat bread, banana
THURSDAY, JAN. 23: Roast turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, diced butternut squash, white bread, apple juice, frosted brownie
FRIDAY, JAN. 24: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, mandarin oranges
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.