Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 11-15

MONDAY, JULY 11: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomato, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, Oreo cookies
TUESDAY, JULY 12: Fried chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, orange juice, white chocolate mousse
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13: Boneless pork chop with gravy, roasted season potatoes, wax beans, wheat bread, cantaloupe
THURSDAY, JULY 14: Spanish rice, broccoli, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, JULY 15: Sliced chicken and American cheese on a croissant, potato salad, lettuce and tomatoes, fruit cocktail
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.