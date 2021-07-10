 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 12-16
MONDAY, JULY 12: Cheeseburger on a wheat bun, sweet potato fries, corn, fresh apple

TUESDAY, JULY 13: Chicken tender with honey mustard sauce, tater tots, sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, fruit cocktail

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14: Zweigle's hot dog on a bun, baked beans, roasted corn and bean salad, pears

THURSDAY, JULY 15: Meatball sub on a hoagie bun with cheese, cut green cabbage, orange juice, double chocolate layer cake

FRIDAY, JULY 16: Fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, wheat bread, apple juice, pound cake with strawberry topping

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

