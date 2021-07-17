Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 19-23

MONDAY, JULY 19: Grilled chicken on a wheat kaiser bun, green beans with butter, parsley rice, orange juice, shortbread cookies
TUESDAY, JULY 20: Macaroni and cheese, zucchini and stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21: Sloppy Joe on a bun, french fries, carrot coins, sliced peaches
THURSDAY, JULY 22: Cold plate: turkey salad, cold bean salad with onions, potato salad, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, blueberry muffin
FRIDAY, JULY 23: Barbecue beef riblet on a bun, baked beans, corn, pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.