Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 20-24

MONDAY, JULY 20: Manicotti with meatballs, broccoli, Italian bread, apple juice, apple fritter
TUESDAY, JULY 21: Swiss burger on a wheat bun, french fries, buttered carrots, watermelon
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22: Spanish rice, cream-style corn, wheat bread, Lorna Doone cookies, pears
THURSDAY, JULY 23: Egg salad on a croissant, cold three-bean salad, fruit cocktail, cinnamon burst bread
FRIDAY, JULY 24: Corn chowder soup, grilled chicken sandwich on a wheat kaiser bun, mixed vegetables, grape juice, strawberry mousse
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
