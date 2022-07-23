 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 25-29

MONDAY, JULY 25: Hofmann hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, fresh orange

TUESDAY, JULY 26: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, rice pudding

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27: Sloppy Joe on a bun, french fries, carrots, pineapple

THURSDAY, JULY 28: Lasagna roll with sausage slices, collard greens, wheat bread, applesauce

FRIDAY, JULY 29: Barbecue beef riblet on wheat bun, peas and carrots, grape juice, chocolate eclair

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

