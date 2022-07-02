 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 4-8

MONDAY, JULY 4: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY, JULY 5: Skinless kielbasa with sauerkraut on a roll, tater tots, pears

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6: Roasted turkey with gravy, sour cream and chive whipped potatoes, parsley carrots, wheat bread, fresh banana, ice cream

THURSDAY, JULY 7: Beef stew on a biscuit, capri blend vegetables, apple juice, birthday banana layer cake

FRIDAY, JULY 8: Chicken Parmesan, pasta and sauce, peas and carrots, wheat bread, sliced peaches

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

