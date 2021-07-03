 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 5-9
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 5-9

{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, JULY 5: Closed for Fourth of July holiday

TUESDAY, JULY 6: Fried chicken, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7: Pork chop with gravy, roasted seasoned potatoes, wax beans, wheat bread, apple juice, strawberry banana fruited Jell-O

THURSDAY, JULY 8: Spanish rice, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit cocktail

FRIDAY, JULY 9: Chicken pot pie, Pacific vegetable blend, white bread, sliced peaches

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your dogs safe at summer barbecues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News