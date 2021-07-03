Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 5-9

MONDAY, JULY 5: Closed for Fourth of July holiday
TUESDAY, JULY 6: Fried chicken, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7: Pork chop with gravy, roasted seasoned potatoes, wax beans, wheat bread, apple juice, strawberry banana fruited Jell-O
THURSDAY, JULY 8: Spanish rice, broccoli, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
FRIDAY, JULY 9: Chicken pot pie, Pacific vegetable blend, white bread, sliced peaches
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.