Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for July 6-10

MONDAY, JULY 6: Crispy chicken on wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, zucchini and stewed tomatoes, fresh orange
TUESDAY, JULY 7: Fried fish sandwich, mixed vegetables, potato salad, orange juice, rocky road mousse
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8: Penne with sauce and meatballs, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, pears
THURSDAY, JULY 9: Roast turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, diced butternut squash, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, frosted brownie
FRIDAY, JULY 10: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
