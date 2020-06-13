Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for June 22-26

MONDAY, JUNE 22: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, grape juice, banana bread
TUESDAY, JUNE 23: Goulash, peas, wheat bread, fresh apple, snickerdoodle cookie
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24: Chicken tenders with honey mustard dipping sauce, whipped potato, Italian green beans, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
THURSDAY, JUNE 25: Ravioli with sausage slices, broccoli and cauliflower florets, Italian bread, apple juice, banana layer cake
FRIDAY, JUNE 26: Sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots wheat bread, diced pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
