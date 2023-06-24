MONDAY, JUNE 26: Sausage link on a wheat bun, peppers and onions, crinkle cut fries, pears
TUESDAY, JUNE 27: Egg salad cold plate, potato salad, four-bean salad, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, snickerdoodle cookie
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28: Zweigle's hot dog on a bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, watermelon
THURSDAY, JUNE 29: Chicken with a biscuit, capri vegetables, apple juice, coconut cake
FRIDAY, JUNE 30: Swiss burger on a wheat bun, green beans, potato chips, peaches
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.