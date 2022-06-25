Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for June 27-July 1

MONDAY, JUNE 27: Sausage link on a wheat bun, peppers and onions, macaroni salad, orange juice, oatmeal raisin cookie
TUESDAY, JUNE 28: Turkey salad cold plate, potato salad, four-bean salad, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, ice cream sandwich
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29: Zweigles hot dog on a bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, watermelon
THURSDAY, JUNE 30: Chicken with a biscuit, whipped potato, capri vegetables, cinnamon applesauce
FRIDAY, JULY 1: Swiss burger on a wheat bun, potato chips, Italian vegetables, mandarin oranges
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.