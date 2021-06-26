 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for June 28-July 2
MONDAY, JUNE 28: Western omelet (onion, mushrooms, peppers and Monterey Jack cheese

TUESDAY, JUNE 29: Ravioli with meatballs, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, grape juice, rice pudding

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30: Roast turkey with gravy, sour cream and chives whipped potato, corn, wheat bread, pineapple

THURSDAY, JULY 1: Beef stew with a biscuit, carrot coins, apple juice, birthday cake banana layer cake

FRIDAY, JULY 2: Hofmann hot dog on a bun, baked beans, peas, pears

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

