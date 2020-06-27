Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for June 29-July 3

MONDAY, JUNE 29: Broccoli chicken penne alfredo, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY, JUNE 30: Fried chicken, whipped potato, green beans, wheat bread, banana
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1: Sliced pork with gravy, au gratin potatoes, cream style corn, wheat bread, grape juice, birthday cake
THURSDAY, JULY 2: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, country blend vegetables, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, JULY 3: Fourth of July holiday
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
