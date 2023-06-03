MONDAY, JUNE 5: Chicken patty on a bun, macaroni salad, cream corn, peaches
TUESDAY, JUNE 6: Barbecue pork on a wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, French-cut green beans, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7: Goulash, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, grape juice, pound cake with Cool Whip topping
THURSDAY, JUNE 8: Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potato, capri vegetable, wheat bread, applesauce
FRIDAY, JUNE 9: Fried fish on a bun, crinkle-cut french fries, coleslaw, orange juice, chocolate fudge cookie
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.