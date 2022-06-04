Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for June 6-10

MONDAY, JUNE 6: Chicken patty on a bun, whipped potato, cream of corn, orange juice, Fig Newton bar
TUESDAY, JUNE 7: Barbecue pork on a wheat Kaiser bun, tater tots, green beans, fresh apple
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8: Goulash, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, grape juice, birthday pound cake with cherry topping
THURSDAY, JUNE 9: Meatloaf with gravy, baked sweet potato, capri blend vegetables, wheat bread, pears
FRIDAY, JUNE 10: Fried fish on a bun, crinkle cut french fries, coleslaw, apple juice, chocolate fudge cookie
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.