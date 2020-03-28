Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for March 30-April 3
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for March 30-April 3

MONDAY, MARCH 30: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, grape juice, banana bread

TUESDAY, MARCH 31: Goulash, peas, wheat bread, fresh apple, snickerdoodle cookie

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1: Chicken tenders with honey mustard dipping sauce, whipped potato, Italian green beans, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

THURSDAY, APRIL 2: Ravioli with sausage slices, broccoli and cauliflower florets, Italian bread, grape juice, strawberry layer cake

FRIDAY, APRIL 3: Fried fish sandwich on a wheat bun, corn chowder soup, coleslaw, diced pears

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

