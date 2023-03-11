MONDAY, MARCH 13: Meatball sub on a multi-grain hoagie bun, carrots, grape juice, chocolate fudge cookie
TUESDAY, MARCH 14: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, green beans, wheat dinner roll, fresh apple
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15: Roasted chicken, whipped potatoes, squash and carrot medley, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
THURSDAY, MARCH 16: Baked ham with pineapple, yams, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, peaches
FRIDAY, MARCH 17: Corned beef with cabbage, parsley boiled potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, orange juice, oatmeal crème cookie
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.