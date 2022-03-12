 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for March 14-18

MONDAY, MARCH 14: Crispy chicken sandwich on a wheat kaiser bun, hash brown patty, carrots with butter, fresh apple

TUESDAY, MARCH 15: Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles, sugar snap peas, wheat bread, pears

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16: Manicotti with meat sauce, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail

THURSDAY, MARCH 17: Corned beef with cabbage, parsley carrots, dinner roll, banana cream pie

FRIDAY, MARCH 18: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomato, white bread, orange juice, peanut butter cookie

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

