Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for March 15-19

MONDAY, MARCH 15: Swiss burger on a bun, french fries, buttered green beans, fresh apple
TUESDAY, MARCH 16: Chicken pot pie, green zucchini with Parmesan, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pudding
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17: Corned beef with cabbage, carrot coins, boiled potatoes with butter and parsley
THURSDAY, MARCH 18: Glazed ham, yams, buttered corn, wheat bread, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, MARCH 19: Seafood salad on a croissant, marinated bean salad, shortbread cookies, pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.