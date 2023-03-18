MONDAY, MARCH 20: Cheeseburger on a bun, hash brown patty, mixed vegetables, grape juice, Rice Crispy Treat
TUESDAY, MARCH 21: Chicken pot pie, broccoli, wheat bread, pineapple
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22: Turkey burger on a wheat bun, french fries, peas, apple juice, vanilla pudding
THURSDAY, MARCH 23: Lasagna roll with meatballs, cooked mixed greens, wheat bread, pears
FRIDAY, MARCH 24: Cheese omelet, warm biscuit with butter, warm cinnamon applesauce, grape juice, fresh orange, blueberry muffin
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.