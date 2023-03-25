MONDAY, MARCH 27: Chicken patty on a wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, creamed corn, grape juice, Oreo cookies
TUESDAY, MARCH 28: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, wheat bread, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29: Hearty chicken noodle soup, sliced roasted turkey on a wheat bun with mayo, carrots, mandarin oranges
THURSDAY, MARCH 30: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, apple juice, frosted brownie
FRIDAY, MARCH 31: Fried fish dinner with french fries, coleslaw, wheat dinner roll, fruit mix
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.