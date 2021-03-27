 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for March 29-April 2
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for March 29-April 2

{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, MARCH 29: Breaded chicken filet, whipped potato, peas, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

TUESDAY, MARCH 30: Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31: Hofmann hot dog with a bun, baked beans, corn, grape juice, shortbread cookie

THURSDAY, APRIL 1: Shepherd's pie, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, banana cream pie

FRIDAY, APRIL 2: Closed for Good Friday

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News