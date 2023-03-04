MONDAY, MARCH 6: Chicken tenders, honey mustard sauce, sweet potato fries, capri vegetables, wheat bread, grape juice, oatmeal creme cookie
TUESDAY, MARCH 7: Sliced ham and scalloped potato casserole, peas and onions, wheat dinner roll, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8: Stuffed shells with sliced sausage, wax beans, Italian bread, pears
THURSDAY, MARCH 9: Sweet and sour meatballs, whipped potatoes, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, MARCH 10: Tuna salad on a croissant, marinated bean salad, fruit cocktail, Fig Newton bar
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.