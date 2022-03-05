Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for March 7-11

MONDAY, MARCH 7: Hofmann hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY, MARCH 8: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9: Turkey pot pie, capri vegetables, wheat bread, fresh banana, vanilla crème cookies
THURSDAY, MARCH 10: Roasted chicken, whipped potato, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, MARCH 11: Fried fish sandwich, wedge potato fries, cauliflower, apple juice, fig bar
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.