Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for March 16-20

MONDAY, MARCH 16: Manicotti with meatballs, broccoli, Italian bread, apple juice, apple fritter
TUESDAY, MARCH 17: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potato, buttered carrots, wheat bread, pears
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18: Spanish rice, cream style corn, wheat bread, Lorna Doone cookies, fresh banana
THURSDAY, MARCH 19: Bratwurst, sauerkraut, baked sweet potato, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
FRIDAY, MARCH 20: Corn chowder soup, tuna on a wheat kaiser bun, mixed vegetables, grape juice, strawberry mousse
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.