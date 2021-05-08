Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 10-14

MONDAY, MAY 10: Sausage link with peppers and onions, macaroni salad, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY, MAY 11: Roast beef with gravy, whipped potato, French cut green beans, wheat bread, sliced peaches
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12: Goulash, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, birthday cake
THURSDAY, MAY 13: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, warm cinnamon sliced apples
FRIDAY, MAY 14: Swiss burger on a bun, potato chips, Italian vegetables, watermelon
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.