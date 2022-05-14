Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 16-20

MONDAY, MAY 16: Sausage link on a wheat bun, peppers and onions, macaroni salad, orange juice, oatmeal raisin cookie
TUESDAY, MAY 17: Turkey salad cold plate, potato salad, four-bean salad, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, ice cream sandwich
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18: Zweigle's hot dog on a bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, watermelon
THURSDAY, MAY 19: Chicken with a biscuit, whipped potato, capri vegetables, cinnamon applesauce
FRIDAY, MAY 20: Swiss burger on a wheat bun, potato chips, Italian vegetables, mandarin oranges
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.