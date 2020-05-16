Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 18-22

MONDAY, MAY 18: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY, MAY 19: Fried chicken, whipped potato, green beans, wheat bread, banana
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20: Sliced pork with gravy au gratin potatoes, cream style corn, wheat bread, grape juice, pumpkin bread
THURSDAY, MAY 21: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, country blend vegetables, sliced peaches
FRIDAY, MAY 22: Pepper steak, seasoned vegetable rice, peas and carrots, white bread, cinnamon applesauce
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!