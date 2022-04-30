Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for May 2-6

MONDAY, MAY 2: Meatball sub with a multi-grain hoagie bun, spinach, apple juice, chocolate fudge cookie
TUESDAY, MAY 3: Swiss burger on a bun, tater tots, broccoli, fresh banana
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4: Chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce, peas, wheat bread, grape juice, birthday cake
THURSDAY, MAY 5: Meatloaf with gravy, au gratin potatoes, wax beans, wheat dinner roll, pineapple
FRIDAY, MAY 6: Goulash, corn, Italian bread, orange juice, Rice Krispie bar
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.